Algeria's Sonatrach to resume operations in Libya, CEO says
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:13 IST
Algeria has agreed to resume operations in Libya where it owns three oil and gas blocks in the region of Ghadames, the chief executive of Algeria's state energy company Sonatrach said in Libya on Thursday.
Tewfik Hakkar told reporters that both countries would work jointly to supply more gas to Europe.
