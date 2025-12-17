Thrills and Spills: Australia Begins Strong in Third Ashes Test

Australia showed promising form as they reached 94 for two by lunchtime on the first day of the third Ashes Test against England, held at Adelaide Oval. Skipper Pat Cummins opted to bat first on what was a scorching morning, with hopes set high for his team's batting lineup.

Key contributors included Marnus Labuschagne, who remained unbeaten at 19, and Usman Khawaja, notching up 41 runs and forming a crucial 61-run partnership. England's Harry Brook missed a chance to dismiss Khawaja early, dropping him in the slips after a thick edge off Josh Tongue's delivery.

The Aussie side did face a setback as star player Steve Smith was sidelined with vertigo, leading to Khawaja's inclusion at number four. Despite early successes by England's bowlers, removing both openers swiftly, Australia maintained their momentum, setting up another competitive Ashes encounter.