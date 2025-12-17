Drone Strikes Raise Tensions in Krasnodar

A Ukrainian drone attack has left two individuals injured and caused damage to several homes in Russia's Krasnodar region. The incident also led to power outages, local authorities reported on Wednesday.

The two injured individuals have been hospitalized, according to officials from the southern Russian region. The details were shared via the Telegram messaging platform.

The attack underscores the escalating tensions and ongoing strife in the area, affecting critical infrastructure and communities.

