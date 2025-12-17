Drone Strikes Raise Tensions in Krasnodar
A drone attack in Ukraine resulted in injuries to two individuals, property damage, and power outages in Russia's Krasnodar region, according to regional authorities. The injured parties were hospitalized, as reported on the Telegram app by local officials.
The attack underscores the escalating tensions and ongoing strife in the area, affecting critical infrastructure and communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
