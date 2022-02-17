Left Menu

Chhattisgarh govt claims allotted fertiliser stock not made available to state for Rabi season

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-02-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 13:59 IST
Chhattisgarh govt claims allotted fertiliser stock not made available to state for Rabi season
The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday claimed that the allotted stock of chemical fertilisers has not been made available to the state for this Rabi season as per the quota approved by the Centre. As per an official statement, the state has received only 1,71,476 tonnes (74 per cent) of chemical fertilisers against the demand of 2,32,000 metric tonnes till January for the Rabi season.

While the state has received a plan from the Centre for supply of 1.20 lakh tonnes of chemical fertilisers in February, it has only got 40,686 tonnes, which is 34 per cent, so far this month, it said.

The Centre had approved the allocation of 4.11 lakh tonnes of chemical fertilisers to the state for this Rabi season, which includes 2 lakh tonnes of urea, 60,000 metric tonnes of DAP, 50,000 metric tonnes of NPK, 26,000 metric tonnes of MOP, and 26,000 metric tonnes of SSP, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

