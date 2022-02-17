Sarbananda Sonowal flags-off Water Taxi Service in Mumbai from Belapur Jetty

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & AYUSH Shri Sarbananda Sonowal today virtually flagged off the 'Most Awaited' Water Taxi for citizens of Mumbai, from Belapur Jetty. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Udhav Thackeray presided over the on-ground function where he inaugurated the newly constructed Belapur Jetty.

A long-time aspiration of the people of coastal Maharasthra, the Water Taxi service will connect the twin cities of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for the first time. The Water Taxi services will commence from the Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) and will also connect nearby locations at Nerul, Belapur, Elephanta island, and JNPT. The service promises a comfortable, stress-free journey, is time-saving, and promotes eco-friendly transport.

The Water Taxi services are going to give huge impetus to the tourism sector, especially travel to the historic Elephanta caves from Navi Mumbai. Visitors will be able to travel easily from Navi Mumbai to Gateway of India.

The newly constructed Belapur jetty, built at a cost of Rs. 8.37 crore was funded in the 50-50 model under the Sagarmala scheme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. The new jetty will enable movement of vessels to locations like Bhaucha Dhakka, Mandwa, Elephanta and Karanja.

Addressing the physical event via VC, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal lauded the Mumbai Maritime Board and Central & State agencies for completion of the projects which bring huge benefits to the citizens, boosts tourism, and opens avenues for employment generation. "Sagarmala Programme has undertaken a range of projects across an array of categories such as port modernization, rail, road, cruise tourism, RORO & passenger jetties, fisheries, coastal infrastructure, skill development. 131 projects worth Rs. 1.05 lakh crore has been identified for implementation in Maharashtra," the Union Minister stated.

The Union Minister added, "Out of 131, 46 projects worth Rs. 2078 crore being financially supported under Sagarmala scheme of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Maharashtra coast has huge potential for urban water transportation which can become an alternate mode of transportation. ROPAX movement between Mumbai Ferry Wharf and Mandwa has resulted in a positive impact with a reduction in travel time for passengers, quick and agile loading and unloading process of vehicles. More than 32 projects were undertaken in four clusters - Palghar, Mumbai & Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg."

"For upliftment of the fishing community, four fishing harbour projects have been sanctioned for funding under Sagarmala. Stage II expansion of Mirkawada Fishing Harbour in Ratnagiri District have been completed, modernization of Sassoon Dock and development of Karanja in Raigad and Anandwadi in Sindhudurg district are under implementation. Further, proposal for modernization of Mallet Bunder in Mumbai is under active consideration." the Minister stated.

Shri Sonowal thanked the Maharasthra Govt for their active role in developing the infra projects. "India's is getting faster under the PM GatiShakti National master Plan. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi I believe we can achieve much as Team India, working with the spirit of brotherhood and oneness," the Union Minister concluded.

(With Inputs from PIB)