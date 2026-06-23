Ukraine's Kyiv issues air raid alert, authorities ask people to seek shelter

Ukraine's capital Kyiv issued an air raid alert and authorities warned of a potential massive attack, following reports of drone and missile strikes in the city of Kharkiv.

Reuters | Ukraines Capital Kyiv Issued An Air Raid Alert And Authorities In A Telegram Post Asked People To Seek Shelter In The Early Hours Of Tuesday | Updated: 23-06-2026 04:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 04:05 IST
Ukraine's Kyiv issues air raid alert, authorities ask people to seek shelter
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

​Ukraine's capital ​Kyiv ‌issued an ​air raid alert and authorities ‌in a Telegram post asked people to seek shelter ‌in the early hours ‌of Tuesday, after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned last week ⁠that ​Russia ⁠was preparing a massive attack. Elsewhere ⁠in Ukraine, the second-largest ​city of Kharkiv was attacked ⁠by drones and two ⁠missiles, ​Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram, adding ⁠that one woman was injured.

Reuters ⁠could ⁠not independently verify the details.

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026