Ukraine's Kyiv issues air raid alert, authorities ask people to seek shelter
Ukraine's capital Kyiv issued an air raid alert and authorities warned of a potential massive attack, following reports of drone and missile strikes in the city of Kharkiv.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's capital Kyiv issued an air raid alert and authorities in a Telegram post asked people to seek shelter in the early hours of Tuesday, after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned last week that Russia was preparing a massive attack. Elsewhere in Ukraine, the second-largest city of Kharkiv was attacked by drones and two missiles, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram, adding that one woman was injured.
Reuters could not independently verify the details.
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