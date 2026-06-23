Ukraine's Kyiv issues air raid alert, authorities ask people to seek shelter

Ukraines Capital Kyiv Issued An Air Raid Alert And Authorities In A Telegram Post Asked People To Seek Shelter In The Early Hours Of Tuesday

​Ukraine's capital ​Kyiv ‌issued an ​air raid alert and authorities ‌in a Telegram post asked people to seek shelter ‌in the early hours ‌of Tuesday, after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned last week ⁠that ​Russia ⁠was preparing a massive attack. Elsewhere ⁠in Ukraine, the second-largest ​city of Kharkiv was attacked ⁠by drones and two ⁠missiles, ​Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram, adding ⁠that one woman was injured.

Reuters ⁠could ⁠not independently verify the details.