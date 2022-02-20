Left Menu

Rajasthan: Nine people including groom dead after car falls in Kota's Chambal river

As many as nine people died after the car they riding fell into the Chambal river in Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday.

ANI | Kota (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-02-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 12:18 IST
Rajasthan: Nine people including groom dead after car falls in Kota's Chambal river
Visual of the dead bodies recovered in Kota, Rajasthan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
As many as nine people died after the car they riding fell into the Chambal river in Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday. Nine bodies have been recovered after a car fell into the Chambal river in Kota. Among those who have lost their lives including a groom were going to Ujjain for the wedding, said the police.

"A bus and car carrying people were going from Barwara Ka Chauth to Ujjain for a marriage function. The car lost track and reached a pull where it got imbalanced and fell in the river. We have recovered seven bodies from the car and two bodies have been recovered from the river. An investigation is underway," said Kesar Singh Shekhawat, Kota Superintendent of Police. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family.

"The death of nine people including the groom after the car of the wedding procession in Kota fell into the Chambal river is very sad and unfortunate. After talking to the collector, got information about the whole incident. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss, may the soul of the departed rest in peace," tweeted Gehlot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

