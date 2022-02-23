Govt approves appointments, repatriation of over 40 additional secy, joint secy level officers

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the appointments and premature repatriation of 43 additional secretary- and joint secretary-level officers.

Geetha Meetina, a 1997-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for a tenure of five years.

Rajbir S Panwar, an Indian Forest Officer (IFoS) of the 1991-batch of Gujarat cadre, was appointed as Managing Director (JS level), National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED), Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

IFoS officer of 1996-batch Satyendra Singh was appointed as Managing Director (JS level), National Horticulture Board (NHB), Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

Chaitanya Murti, an IFoS officer of the 1995-batch, was appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Bio-Technology, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post.

Srikant Nagulapalli, an lAS officer of the 1998-batch of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, was appointed as Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

IAS officer of 1996-batch Puneet Kansal was appointed as Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

Other officers who have been appointed as Joint Secretary in various departments include M Balaji, Krishan Kumar, Inderdeep Singh Dhariwal, Harpreet Singh, Rajesh Singh among others.

