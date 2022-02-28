Left Menu

FOREX-Euro down 1.2% vs dollar as Russia sanctions threaten turmoil

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-02-2022 02:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 02:34 IST
FOREX-Euro down 1.2% vs dollar as Russia sanctions threaten turmoil
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The euro opened sharply lower after the weekend as the escalation of Western sanctions on Russia threatened further turmoil on world markets on Monday. By 2055 GMT on Sunday, the single currency was down 1.2% at $1.11390.

Aside from blacklisting Russian businesses, individuals and banks, Western powers' moves to cut some Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system and freeze the Bank of Russia's reserves are expected to deal a severe economic blow to the country's economy, with likely spillover effects into Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022