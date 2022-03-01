Left Menu

Karnataka to bring hydropower project along national highways: CM Bommai

Hydropower project along the National Highways from Kittur to Belagavi will be set up in Karnataka, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

ANI | Belagavi (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-03-2022 01:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 01:56 IST
Karnataka to bring hydropower project along national highways: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hydropower project along the National Highways from Kittur to Belagavi will be set up in Karnataka, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday. The project envisages tapping the rainwater along the National Highways by channelising the water and building small water bodies to generate power.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stones for National Highway projects spread over 238 km and worth Rs 3,972 crore in Karnataka's Belagavi and said that the projects will improve the interstate road connectivity from Karnataka to Maharashtra and Goa. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present at the event.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Bommai said a new dimension for development would be added by implementing the Jal Shakti project along all the highways in the state. The project will generate electricity from water flowing along the National Highways. He requested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for speedy completion of Ring Road in Belagavi and other cities of the state.

Bommai assured that the State government would provide GST exemption for the development of Highways, Ring Roads and acquisition of lands for the projects. "We will ensure complete cooperation for the projects," he said. "Belagavi would witness a revolution in road connectivity with the National Highway projects. Nitin Gadakari has shown how to mobilize resources for major projects and how to implement infrastructure projects," Bommai said.

The five National Highway projects of which foundation stone was laid include -- Belagavi-Sankeshwar bypass, Sankeshwar bypass up to Maharashtra border, Chorla-Jamboki-Belagavi, Vijayapura-Muragundi (NH 548B) and Siddapura-Vijayapura (NH 561A). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
4
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022