US-Palau Dialogue on Migrant Transfers

The U.S. discussed transferring third-country nationals to Palau, despite its Congress rejecting the proposal. The plan aligns with Trump's immigration policies, which have faced criticism. Palau, a U.S. ally, has economic ties via a free association compact. Legal challenges to swift deportations continue under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 07:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 07:53 IST
The U.S. is pressing forward with a proposal to transfer third-country nationals to Palau, following Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau's recent discussion with Palau President Surangel Whipps.

Despite Palau's lawmakers rejecting a similar request, the proposal continues amid controversy surrounding President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Human rights advocates have criticized these policies, highlighting issues with due process.

Palau, with a strategic compact of free association with the U.S., remains a critical ally, although it is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention. Legal experts point to ongoing concerns regarding swift deportations without adequate legal process.

