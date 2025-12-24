US-Palau Dialogue on Migrant Transfers

The U.S. is pressing forward with a proposal to transfer third-country nationals to Palau, following Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau's recent discussion with Palau President Surangel Whipps.

Despite Palau's lawmakers rejecting a similar request, the proposal continues amid controversy surrounding President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Human rights advocates have criticized these policies, highlighting issues with due process.

Palau, with a strategic compact of free association with the U.S., remains a critical ally, although it is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention. Legal experts point to ongoing concerns regarding swift deportations without adequate legal process.