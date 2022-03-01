Left Menu

Man arrested for stabbing brother to death in Mumbai

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his brother in the Kalachowki area of Mumbai, police said today.

Man arrested for stabbing brother to death in Mumbai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his brother in the Kalachowki area of Mumbai, police said today. The deceased has been identified as Akash Bharugde.

As per details given by Mumbai police, "Ashok who is 30 years old killed Akash with a knife after the latter fought with the accused's friend." The incident took place in Chivda Galli of Lalbagh. The siblings are residents of GD Ambekar Marg, Ambewadi area of Kalachowki, informed the police.

Kalachowki Police have arrested Ashok Bharugde and a case has been registered against him under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

