Women and Child Development Ministry launches 'Stree Manoraksha Project' aiming to improve mental health of women

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD) on Wednesday launched the 'Stree Manoraksha Project' in collaboration with NIMHANS Bengaluru with an aim to improve the mental health of women in India. The project would focus on building on capacity building of OSC (One-Stop Center) functionaries on the tools and techniques as to how to handle the cases of women approaching the One-Stop Centres, particularly the women who have suffered violence and distress with due sensitivity and care.

Dr Prabha, Head of NIMHANS said that the One-Stop Center has done an excellent job during the COVID period. At present, more than 700 One-Stop Centers are being run in the country. The people working in these one-stop centres will also be trained to operate the Self Defense Shaheed Women Helpline properly and counsel them properly. The one-stop centre provides assistance to women in medical, legal, and crime-related matters. This advanced training program will also be given in all those regional languages in which they want it to be easy for them to understand. NIMHANS has also created a website regarding this which has many things related to training.

The project which has been outlined meticulously by NIMHANS based on the requirements projected by the Ministry will be imparted in two formats. One format will focus on basic training for all OSC functionaries including the security guards, cooks, helpers, caseworkers, counsellors, centre administrators, paramedical staff etc. The second format will emphasise on the advanced course which focuses on varied components relating to multi-generational implications and lifetime trauma in case of violence against women; guiding principles and challenges in managing trauma in case of sexual violence; assessment of mental distress, disorders and suicidal tendency and ethical and professional principles in counselling, said a statement by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. (ANI)

