Hard to imagine reviving Iran nuclear deal with open IAEA issues -Grossi
It is hard to imagine any agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal being implemented if the U.N. nuclear watchdog's efforts to resolve open issues in Iran by June fail, the watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi said on Saturday.
"My impression is that it would be difficult to imagine you can have a cooperative relationship as if nothing had happened if the clarification of very important safeguards were to fail," Grossi told a news conference when asked what the effect on reviving the deal would be if the issues were not closed.
