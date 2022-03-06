Iconic pier at Rock beach in Puducherry collapses due to high waves

Puducherry's iconic pier at the Rock beach collapsed partially on Saturday night due to high waves as a result of deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly southwestwards with a speed of about 07 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over the same region, about 310 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 260 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam, 270 km east-southeast of Puducherry, said the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday.

"Depression over southwest BoB moved nearly southwestwards with a speed of about 07 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred over the same region, about 310 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 260 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam, 270 km east-southeast of Puducherry," said a tweet from IMD. Also, the IMD said that light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at isolated places is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on March 6.

Further, it also predicted light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and light to moderate rainfall/thundershower with heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on March 7. (ANI)

