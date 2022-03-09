Wild elephants enter Odisha's Nandankanan zoo

In a first-of-its-kind incident, two wild elephants entered the Nandankanan Zoological Park on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, forcing authorities to shut the facility for visitors, an official said.

The pachyderms damaged the fence near Daruthenga and entered the zoo.

''The zoo remains closed for the day keeping in view the safety of the visitors and animals in the enclosures. As it is not advisable to drive out elephants during the daytime, we will begin the operation after sunset with assistance from Chandaka Forest Division,'' Nandankanan Additional Chief Conservation of Forests, Sarat Chandra Behera, said.

This is the first such incident of wild elephants entering the zoo, he added.

''Precautions and time will be taken to chase away the elephants as there are chances of the pachyderms attacking people or provoking other animals in the enclosures during the drive,'' he said.

Some forest guards claimed that the elephants were near the zebra enclosures.

The nearby botanical garden, however, remains open for visitors, zoo Deputy Director Sanjeet Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)