Terrorist Hunt Intensifies in Jammu's Dense Forests

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district have resumed their operation to track down terrorists believed to be hiding in dense forest areas. The initiative, led by the Special Operations Group of the J-K Police, was activated following last night's encounter in Kahog village, Billawar.

A coordinated joint effort involving additional forces and aerial surveillance aims to secure the area, despite challenging conditions such as thick vegetation and complex terrain. The CRPF and army units have joined in this extensive operation.

Recent exchanges of gunfire left one security officer injured. The district, known for past encounters, remains vigilant as multi-tier security measures intensify along the border, especially ahead of Republic Day.