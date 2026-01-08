Left Menu

Terrorist Hunt Intensifies in Jammu's Dense Forests

Security forces resumed their search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district to locate hiding terrorists. The operation, involving the Special Operations Group, CRPF, and additional forces, stems from an encounter initiated following reports of terrorist presence. Despite challenging conditions, joint efforts to secure the region continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-01-2026 08:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 08:42 IST
Terrorist Hunt Intensifies in Jammu's Dense Forests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district have resumed their operation to track down terrorists believed to be hiding in dense forest areas. The initiative, led by the Special Operations Group of the J-K Police, was activated following last night's encounter in Kahog village, Billawar.

A coordinated joint effort involving additional forces and aerial surveillance aims to secure the area, despite challenging conditions such as thick vegetation and complex terrain. The CRPF and army units have joined in this extensive operation.

Recent exchanges of gunfire left one security officer injured. The district, known for past encounters, remains vigilant as multi-tier security measures intensify along the border, especially ahead of Republic Day.

TRENDING

1
Electoral Notices to Amartya Sen and Others: Routine or Controversy?

Electoral Notices to Amartya Sen and Others: Routine or Controversy?

 India
2
Karnataka Authority Challenges Malayalam Bill Impacting Kannada Minorities

Karnataka Authority Challenges Malayalam Bill Impacting Kannada Minorities

 India
3
Raphinha Shines as Barcelona Demolishes Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in Super Cup Semifinals

Raphinha Shines as Barcelona Demolishes Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in Super Cup Sem...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Australia Chases Victory Amid DRS Drama in Ashes Finale

Australia Chases Victory Amid DRS Drama in Ashes Finale

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026