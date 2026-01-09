Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Pioneers Conservation with 100 New Reserve Forests

The Tamil Nadu government has notified 100 new reserve forest areas across 10 districts between 2021 and 2025, boosting forest cover to 24.47 percent. This conservation effort aims to strengthen forest protection, enhance ecological security, and build climate resilience, aligning with India's National Forest Policy's long-term environmental goals.

In a landmark move, the Tamil Nadu government has announced the notification of 100 new reserve forest areas across 10 districts, significantly boosting forest and tree cover in the state to 24.47 percent.

This initiative is a pivotal step in enhancing forest protection, ecological security, and building climate resilience through legally protected landscapes, the government clarified. The initiative aligns with India's National Forest Policy (1988), aspiring to cover 33 percent of geographical territory under forestation for environmental stability.

State Forests Minister R S Rajakannapan marked this achievement by releasing a commemorative publication, detailing the multi-year effort witnessed across districts like Dindigul, Dharmapuri, and Madurai, expanding reserve forests by 135 square kilometers.

