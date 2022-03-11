Left Menu

Attack on refinery in Riyadh did not affect petroleum supplies -SPA

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 03:57 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 03:57 IST
A refinery in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, was attacked by a drone on Thursday morning but petroleum supplies were not affected, Saudi state news agency SPA reported early on Friday.

The attack caused a small fire that was controlled and did not result in any injuries or casualties, SPA said citing a statement by an energy ministry official.

"The refinery's operations and supplies of petroleum and its derivatives were not affected," the statement said.

