Sitharaman says 890 central laws applicable in J-K after removal of Article 370

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 890 central laws have become applicable in the union territory. Replying to the debate on budget Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23, she said the laws are enabling people to get what has been denied to them for so long.

"After removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, 890 Central laws have become applicable there. What was denied to the people of Jammu and Kashmir over 70 years will be given to them," she said. "That which Dr Ambedkar gave for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) is now available for people of Jammu and Kashmir," she added.

Article 370 was nullified in August 2019. Sitharaman also said that abrogation of Article 370 had been "delayed" and was necessary.

The minister talked of the government's initiatives to boost development in Jammu and Kashmir and said 1,198 startups have been registered. "More than 200 startups have been funded till now and Rs 143 crore (have been) given to Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units in Jammu and Kashmir under Emergency Credit Guarantee Scheme during COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

She said 1.43 lakh tourists visited Kashmir valley alone, which is the highest in the last seven years. After Sitharaman's reply, the House passed the demands for grants for Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23, supplementary demands for grants for 2021-22, supplementary demands for grants (third and final batch for 2021-22), demands for excess grants for 2018-19 and the relevant appropriation bills. (ANI)

