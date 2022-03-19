Left Menu

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium said on Friday it will extend the life of its nuclear energy beyond 2025 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine forced the governing coalition to consider its plans to rely more on natural gas.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-03-2022 02:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 02:25 IST
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgium said on Friday it will extend the life of its nuclear energy beyond 2025 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine forced the governing coalition to consider its plans to rely more on natural gas. The decision means that two reactors, known as Doel 4 and Tihange 3, will keep running for another 10 years in a reversal of an earlier plan first proposed in 2003 to phase out all of Belgium's reactors by 2025.

"Everyone knows there is a war in Europe ... we choose certainty in uncertain times," Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news conference. "We have decided ... that the two reactors can be extended by 10 years," he said. French utility Engie operates the two plants, which came into service in 1985, and must now agree.

Belgium's nuclear switch-off had initially relied on a shift to natural gas, including a gas-fired plant to be built just north of Brussels. However, the European Union aims to cut dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance before 2030, according to a proposal by the European Commission, the EU executive.

De Croo said Belgium would also seek to accelerate its transition to renewable energy. Tihange is a 1,038 megawatt reactor in eastern Belgium. Doel is a 1,039 MW reactor near the port city of Antwerp. The reactors make up 35% of the country's nuclear energy capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna; AstraZeneca ready to scrap plans for U.S. approval of COVID shot - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfiz...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022