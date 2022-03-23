Left Menu

Red Cross boss to raise "pressing" issues on Ukraine with Russia- agency

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 23-03-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 14:43 IST
Peter Maurer Image Credit: Wikipedia
The head of the International Committee of Red Cross is in Moscow for two-day talks with senior Russian officials including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and will raise "pressing humanitarian issues" in Ukraine, the agency said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov would meet ICRC President Peter Maurer on Thursday to discuss the conflict.

"Mr Maurer plans to speak about the pressing humanitarian issues to be addressed to alleviate the suffering of people affected by the conflict in Ukraine," the ICRC said. The agency was seeking to increase respect for international humanitarian law and within its mandate as a neutral intermediary to "address humanitarian issues and facilitate dialogue between all sides."

