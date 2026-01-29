Left Menu

Peace Talks Amidst Tensions: Zelenskiy Weighs Moscow Invitation

Russia has re-invited Ukrainian President Zelenskiy for peace talks in Moscow, amid ongoing U.S.-led negotiations to end the conflict. Talks are hampered by key unresolved issues, such as territorial control. Both sides remain at odds, with intensified fighting and significant political stakes involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has reiterated its invitation for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to visit Moscow for peace talks, as U.S.-mediated efforts to resolve the four-year war in Ukraine gain traction. Intense discussions were held in Abu Dhabi, but significant differences remain regarding the territorial and post-war arrangements.

U.S. officials have hinted at a potential meeting between Zelenskiy and Russian President Putin. However, Zelenskiy previously declined such an invitation due to ongoing missile attacks on Ukraine. The impasse is characterized by disagreements over territory and other critical negotiating points, despite some progress in diplomatic channels.

Kremlin officials, including Dmitry Peskov and Yuri Ushakov, are pushing for constructive talks. Nonetheless, figures like Ramzan Kadyrov express opposition to negotiations, advocating for continued military action. The outcome of these discussions could reshape Europe's political landscape and the balance of regional power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

