Putin and al-Sharaa to Discuss Bilateral Ties in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Moscow to discuss the state and prospects of bilateral relations as well as current issues in the Middle East. The discussions will cover various areas of mutual interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:12 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for significant talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Moscow. The meeting, confirmed by the Kremlin, is scheduled for Wednesday.

The agenda will include discussions on the state and future prospects of bilateral relations between Russia and Syria. Additionally, the two leaders will address pressing issues currently affecting the Middle East.

This meeting underscores the ongoing commitment by both nations to engage on diplomatic fronts and collaborate on regional concerns.

