Syria's New Path: Moscow Visit Fuels Strategic Talks

Syria's interim leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for significant discussions with Russian officials. This visit marks his second trip to Russia in less than four months, following a swift rebel offensive that ousted former President Bashar Assad in December 2024.

Despite the former alliance with Assad, who was given asylum by Moscow after fleeing Syria, the new interim government is keen to rebuild the nation. They see cooperation with Russia as a crucial element in diversifying Syria's foreign relations and aiding in reconstruction efforts.

For the Kremlin, maintaining its naval and air bases in Syria is vital for sustaining military influence in the Mediterranean. Talks will focus on negotiating terms to retain the Hmeimim air base and naval outpost in Tartus. Concurrently, Russian forces are withdrawing from positions in northeastern Syria, a region controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)