Russian space agency to switch to rouble-denominated international contracts - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 23:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@tass_agency)
  • Russian Federation

Russia's space agency Roscosmos will switch to rouble-denominated contracts with other countries, TASS state news agency cited the agency's head Dmitry Rogozin as saying on Wednesday.

The move comes after President Vladimir Putin said Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sales from "unfriendly" countries, sending European gas prices soaring on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch.

