Left Menu

Handful of attempts at ceasefire in Russia's war in Ukraine have proven futile

Russia has effectively rejected a 30-day unconditional truce proposed by US and Ukraine last year as a step to peace, but it has announced several short, unilateral ceasefires. March 18, 2025 ------------------ Putin and Trump hold a long phone call and announce an agreement for Moscow and Kyiv to halt strikes against each others energy infrastructure for 30 days.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 30-01-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 22:08 IST
Handful of attempts at ceasefire in Russia's war in Ukraine have proven futile
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

US President Donald Trump says President Vladimir Putin has agreed to temporarily halt the targeting of the Ukrainian capital and other towns as the region suffers under bitterly cold temperatures. The Kremlin confirmed Friday it agreed to hold off striking Kyiv until Sunday, but refused to reveal any details, making it difficult for an independent assessment of whether the conciliatory step had indeed taken place. In the past week, Russia has struck energy assets in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa and in Kharkiv in the northeast. It also hit the Kyiv region on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring four. Trump said Thursday that Putin had agreed to the temporary pause amid the freezing temperatures that have brought widespread hardship to Ukrainians. ''I personally asked President Putin not to fire on Kyiv and the cities and towns for a week during this ... extraordinary cold,'' Trump said at the White House, adding that the Kremlin leader had agreed. Trump did not elaborate on when the request was made, and the White House didn't immediately respond to a question seeking to clarify the scope and timing of any pause. The Kremlin said the supposed pause was aimed at creating ''favourable conditions for negotiations.'' It's not the first attempt at a partial halt to Russia's brutal bombardment of Ukraine that ravaged the country's civilian infrastructure - leaving thousands without power or heat in winter - since Moscow's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. Russia has effectively rejected a 30-day unconditional truce proposed by US and Ukraine last year as a step to peace, but it has announced several short, unilateral ceasefires. Here's a look at previous attempts: Jan. 5, 2023 -------------- Putin orders a 36-hour ceasefire starting Jan. 6 to mark Orthodox Christmas. It was the first time he directed his troops to observe a ceasefire across Ukraine, even though Russian authorities had ordered limited, local truces for evacuating civilians or for other humanitarian reasons. Kyiv indicates that it wouldn't follow suit, and accuses Moscow of continuing attacks despite the self-declared truce. March 11, 2025 ------------------ Officials from Ukraine and the US hold talks in Saudi Arabia. Kyiv says it is open to a 30-day ceasefire, subject to Kremlin agreement - something Trump has pushed for. March 13, 2025 ------------------ Putin effectively rejects the proposal, saying that Moscow agrees with it in principle but certain ''issues'' still need to be discussed. March 18, 2025 ------------------ Putin and Trump hold a long phone call and announce an agreement for Moscow and Kyiv to halt strikes against each other's energy infrastructure for 30 days. Russia and Ukraine subsequently repeatedly accuse each other of violations until the measure expires. April 19, 2025 ---------------- Putin announces a unilateral, 30-hour truce to mark Orthodox Easter, celebrated on April 20. Ukraine says it would reciprocate a genuine ceasefire but accuses Russia of attacks the next day. Moscow also accuses Kyiv of attacks during the supposed truce. April 28, 2025 ---------------- The Kremlin declares another unilateral ceasefire for 72 hours on May 8-10 to coincide with Russia's celebrations of Victory Day, marking the end of World War II in Europe and attended by a number of foreign dignitaries. Both sides accuse each other of multiple attacks, with Kyiv calling the gesture ''a farce.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026