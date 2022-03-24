Elephant bites country-made bomb, dies during treatment

A wild elephant, under treatment for injuries got by chewing on a country-made bomb, died near here on Thursday, said forest officials The 10-year old cow elephant reportedly bit the explosive substance and was injured in the mouth. Personnel of the Forest Department saw the animal on March 20 in the district and tried to save the elephant but it died during treatment, according to the officials.

