INDIA Bloc Strategizes to Challenge Government on MGNREGA Repeal

The INDIA bloc's key figures, led by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, gathered in Parliament House on Wednesday to cement their strategy for the Budget session. Sources indicated that the leaders are set on vocally opposing the MGNREGA repeal.

Notables such as Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, and significant figures from various allied parties like DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Samajwadi Party participated actively in the discussions. They collectively pledged to make the repeal a central issue in upcoming parliamentary debates.

This strategy session occurred just a day after a pivotal meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence, where opposition leaders agreed to confront the government on pertinent issues such as MGNREGA and SIR, despite the latter's resistance to related debates.