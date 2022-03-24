Bulgaria to recall its ambassador to Moscow

Bulgaria's prime minister said Thursday that his country will recall its ambassador to Moscow for consultations in response to a succession of statements by Russia's ambassador that have deeply offended Bulgaria's government.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said the move comes on the heels of ''undiplomatic, sharp and rude” statements made by Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova.

The latest was on Monday, when Mitrofanova said in an interview with Russia 24 TV channel that “the people of Bulgaria do not support the rhetoric and actions of their government regarding Russia's special operation in Ukraine”.

“This is why we will summon our ambassador from Russia for consultations. Usually, when a country summons its ambassador for consultations, the other country should follow suit and do the same,” Petkov said.

___ London: Greenpeace has accused the 27-nation European Union of bankrolling Russia's war in Ukraine by continuing to purchase oil, gas and coal from Moscow.

EU leaders have stopped short of announcing a blanket ban on Russian imports of gas and oil but the EU commission has proposed slashing the bloc's dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year. The EU is in talks with the US to ensure extra deliveries of liquefied natural gas and have also started discussions with other suppliers.

“Fossil fuels have a history of being connected with conflict and war - wherever they come from, governments must phase them out as quickly as possible, not look for new suppliers,” said Greenpeace EU director Jorgo Riss.

He criticised the EU imports 90% of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying almost 40% of EU gas and a quarter of its oil. Many EU leaders believe that an embargo on fossil fuels from Russia would hurt the bloc's economy too hard.

