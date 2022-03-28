Indians prefer to fly to Dubai over western capitals in pandemic years: Anurag Thakur

On the 3rd day of his visit to Dubai Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur today held a conversation with Shri Ranveer Singh on 'The Global Reach of Indian Media and Entertainment Industry' at the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

The Minister said Indian people in Dubai are the real brand ambassadors of India. The India Pavilion has been a huge crowd puller with 1.7 million visitors. The Minister added that the country is celebrating 75 years of India's independence and the celebrations are taking place not just in India but abroad also.

Acknowledging the contribution of films in India's soft power projection, the Minister said India is a land of storytelling and the film industry has left a great impact on people of foreign countries who identify India for its films. The Minister said his aim is to make India the content sub-continent of the world. This can generate millions of jobs in India and help create content for the whole world. The Minister acknowledged the acting talent powerhouse that is Shri Ranveen Singh recalling his acting from various movies.

Shri Ranveer Singh said Indian content is on the cusp of making its presence felt on world stage. Indian entertainment is going to explode globally he added. Our stories resonate with people and transcend cultural boundaries and Indians abroad connect with India through films.

Ahead of the lively discussion the Minister along with Shri Ranveer Singh took a tour of the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

Earlier during the day, The Minister held a discussion with Mr. Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing on various strategies adopted by Dubai in respect of tourism sector to make it a preferred tourism destination for the World. During the meeting the Minister commended Dubai for organising the Expo which has been a great success despite the pandemic. Highlighting the importance of Dubai on tourism map of the world, the Minster remarked that Indians have preferred to fly to Dubai over western capitals like London during these pandemic years.

Mr. Issam Kazim mentioned that Dubai's success has been possible owing to the decisive leadership with a focused target. He talked about Dubai Authority's strategy during COVID when the city was shut down in March 2020. The authorities adopted a completely new strategy and ensured restrictions and protocols. Vaccinations and PCR tests were made mandatory for travellers and that Dubai was the first city to open up for tourists.

Mr. Kazim mentioned that Dubai is targeting to get 25 million tourists by 2025 and becoming the world's most visited city. The city focuses on aspects like marketing Dubai so that people feel comfortable to come, making it easier to set up businesses, promoting Dubai as the best city to live in, promoting FDI, inviting tech companies, improving connectivity through Emirate airlines and infrastructure development. He also mentioned that Dubai is also exploring the crypto currency space, although it is risky and unregulated for now.

Mr. Kazim highlighted that India has great potential in tourism. India can utilize the unique aspects of key cities/States and focus on their strengths. Also, India's IT talent benefits the global industry which can be promoted as strength.

Shri Anurag Thakur extended a warm invitation to Mr. Kazim to India to discuss further on collaboration opportunities in tourism and media and entertainment sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)