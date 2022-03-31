Biden admin weighs 180 mln bbl draw of oil from emergency reserves over months -sources
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2022 07:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 07:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration is weighing a draw of oil from emergency reserves of up to 180 million barrels over several months, two U.S. sources said on Wednesday.
The move is an attempt to control oil prices that have shot over $100 a barrel on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and on high global demand.
