Mexican president says to discuss energy plans with U.S. envoy Kerry

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 31-03-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 20:14 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his meeting on Thursday with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and U.S. energy sector executives would set out why Mexico's government was moving to strengthen the country's state-run energy companies.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said he would be explaining why Mexico was taking steps to bolster national power company the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) and state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

