Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves resolution in assembly to transfer Chandigarh to state

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday moved a resolution in the assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to the state. The resolution has been moved against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to put Chandigarh under central service rule.

Bhagwant Mann while reading the resolution said that this decision is a direct attack on the right of Punjab on Chandigarh. Mann read the resolution at a one-day special assembly session in Chandigarh in Punjab.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that the service conditions of the employees of the Chandigarh administration will now be matched to that of the Central Civil Services. This decision by the Home Minister is expected to bring big gains to the employees.

Earlier on Wednesday, after a gap of 11 years, the Chandigarh administration hiked the water tariff in the range of Rs 3 per kilolitre to Rs 20 across various slabs, which will come in force from Friday. According to the new tariff rates, on a slab of 0-15 Kilo liters (KL) of water, there will be an increase of Rs 3 per KL, whereas in the category of 16 to 30 KL water there will be a spike of Rs 6 per KL.

The new tariff rates show a hike of Rs 10 per KL for 31 to 60 KL water and an increase of Rs 20 per KL for water consumption above 60 KL. The tariff rates in the Union Territory (UT) were last revised on 24 May 2011, and since then the cost of water supply and additional infrastructure have increased manifolds, leading to continuous losses to the civic body, said the administration in an official statement.

The revised rates will come into effect from April 1.

