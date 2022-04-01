J-K: 3 JeM terrorist associates arrested in Pulwama

Three terrorist associates of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, police informed on Friday. One AK rifle, three magazines, 69 AK rounds, and one grenade were also recovered from the three.

The police, in a press release, informed that the three were providing logistical support to terrorists in the district. "The trio were working for JeM outfit and were providing logistic and transportations to terrorists in the district," the release read.

The accused have been identified as Owais Altaf, Aqib Manzoor, and Waseem Ahmad Pandit. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Pulwama Police station.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited. (ANI)

