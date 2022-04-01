Kremlin says Ukraine strike on Russian fuel depot creates awkward backdrop for talks
Russia accused Ukraine on Friday of attacking the depot but Ukrainian authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said authorities were doing everything to reorganise the fuel supply chain and avoid disruption of energy supplies in Belgorod.
The Kremlin said on Friday that a Ukrainian strike against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod did not create comfortable conditions to continue peace talks with Kyiv. Russia accused Ukraine on Friday of attacking the depot but Ukrainian authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said authorities were doing everything to reorganise the fuel supply chain and avoid disruption of energy supplies in Belgorod. A Russian official said earlier on Friday that two Ukrainian military helicopters struck a fuel depot in Belgorod, making the first accusation of a Ukrainian air strike on Russian soil since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in late February.
