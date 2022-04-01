Fresh blast heard in Russia's Belgorod - witness
A fresh explosion was heard around 1 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) on Friday in the Russian city of Belgorod, where a local official said Ukrainian forces hit a fuel depot earlier in the day, a witness told Reuters.
Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said two Ukrainian military helicopters struck the depot in the early hours of Friday, making the first accusation of a Ukrainian air strike on Russian soil since Moscow invaded its neighbour in late February.
