Fresh blast heard in Russia's Belgorod - witness

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:02 IST
A fresh explosion was heard around 1 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) on Friday in the Russian city of Belgorod, where a local official said Ukrainian forces hit a fuel depot earlier in the day, a witness told Reuters.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said two Ukrainian military helicopters struck the depot in the early hours of Friday, making the first accusation of a Ukrainian air strike on Russian soil since Moscow invaded its neighbour in late February.

