Steelmaker Evraz scraps demerger of coal assets after Russia sanctions

Index provider FTSE Russell in March said it would delete four Russia-focussed companies including Evraz from all FTSE's indexes, after many brokers refused to trade their shares. Britain imposed sanctions on Russian oligarch Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea soccer club, on March 10, freezing his assets and preventing him from travelling to the country.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:47 IST
Representative Image

Evraz, the Russian steelmaker whose biggest shareholder is Roman Abramovich, will not proceed with the separation of its coal assets, it said on Friday, citing sanctions on the country following the Ukraine invasion.

The London-listed company said the "unprecedented" sanctions against Russia were "outside of (its) control". The move comes after Evraz had indefinitely suspended the demerger of its coal assets, consolidated under PJSC Raspadskaya (RASP), last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

