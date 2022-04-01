Maha: Court in Bhandara orders kin of dead rape accused to pay maintenance to victim

A woman who had a child after being raped by her employer will be paid a lump sum of Rs 8 lakh as well as a maintenance amount of Rs 5,000 per month by the kin of the deceased accused, a court in Bhandara in Maharashtra has ordered.

The victim, who is mentally unwell, was raped in 2008, when she was 19 years old, allegedly by 65-year-old Bhiva Dharmsahare, in whose farm she was employed at the time, as per Lakhni police station records.

''The victim gave birth to a girl on October 27, 2008. As per an order of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, a DNA test showed that the child belonged to the accused. The accused died mid-trial after transferring his properties to his children,'' said Parmanand Meshram, a social worker who helped the victim, said on Friday.

''On March 24, the district court in Bhandara directed that the accused's children pay Rs 8 lakh as a lump sum and Rs 5,000 per month to the victim,'' he said.