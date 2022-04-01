NTPC Sail Power Co makes 250 MW unit commercially operational at Rourkela

State-run power giant NTPC on Friday said its joint venture firm NTPC Sail Power Company Ltd (NSPCL) has made a 250 MW captive power unit commercially operational at Rourkela in Odisha.

With this, the installed and commercial capacity of NSPCL has become 1,064 MW, while the NTPC Group's installed and commercial capacity has increased to 68,881.68 MW and 68,221.68 MW, respectively.

''Consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, 250 MW Captive Power Unit, at Rourkela in the state of Odisha, of NTPC Sail Power Company Ltd (a Joint Venture Company of NTPC Ltd), is declared on Commercial Operation from 00:00 hrs of March 29, 2022,'' it said in a BSE filing.

