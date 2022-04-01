Left Menu

IGL increases CNG price by 80P/KG, PNG by Rs 5.85/SCM

The Cooking gas distribution company, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on Friday increased the CNG price by 80 paise per kg and PNG price by Rs 5.85 per cubic meter (16.5 per cent).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 21:40 IST
Piped Natural Gas connection (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
The Cooking gas distribution company, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on Friday increased the CNG price by 80 paise per kg and PNG price by Rs 5.85 per cubic meter (16.5 per cent). The company in its official statement claimed that this increment is done to cover the hike in input gas cost.

Earlier, on March 24, the PNG price was increased by Rs 1/SCM. This is the sixth increase in CNG prices in the last month. In all, rates have gone up by about Rs 4 per kg.

CNG price in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has been increased to Rs 60.81 per kg from Rs 60.01. Whereas PNG will now be available at Rs.41.61/- per SCM in Delhi. In Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, CNG will cost Rs 63.38 per kg, while in Gurugram the price is Rs 69.17 per kg.

Meanwhile, PNG will be available at 64.18 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. (ANI)

