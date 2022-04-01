Top security official denies Ukraine carried out attack on Russian fuel depot
Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:06 IST
Ukraine's top security official on Friday denied accusations by Russia that Ukraine was behind an attack on an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod. Speaking on national television, Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said: "For some reason they say that we did it, but according to our information this does not correspond to reality."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
