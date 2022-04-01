Left Menu

Top security official denies Ukraine carried out attack on Russian fuel depot

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:06 IST
Top security official denies Ukraine carried out attack on Russian fuel depot

Ukraine's top security official on Friday denied accusations by Russia that Ukraine was behind an attack on an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod. Speaking on national television, Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said: "For some reason they say that we did it, but according to our information this does not correspond to reality."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

 United States
2
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
3
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022