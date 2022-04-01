Left Menu

Scuffle breaks out as Christian prayers held in front of Rama temple in Andhra

A scuffle broke out between two groups after Christian prayers were held outside the Rama temple here.

ANI | East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:42 IST
Video of Christian prayers at Gangavaram Ram temple. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A scuffle broke out between two groups after Christian prayers were held outside the Rama temple here. The police informed that the incident which took place on March 30 has come to light today.

"A pastor and a woman organised prayers right in front of Shri Rama Temple. Two people who objected to the prayers at the temple were sent away by police. BJP claims the temple has been occupied by Christians and prayers are being held there," said M Ravindranath Babu, East Godavari district's Superintendent of Police. The police stated that one woman organized a Christian meeting in a shed in Gangavaram village. She also served food to the people who attended the meeting.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

