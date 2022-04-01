Left Menu

Group to protest in Jantar Mantar for Vidarbha statehood

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-04-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 23:05 IST
An outfit seeking statehood for Vidarbha region in Maharashtra on Friday said it would hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on April 7.

A press release from Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti (VRAS) said people from all walks of life will take part.

It added that both the BJP and Congress had said they would help in the formation of Vidarbha state but had failed to get things moving.

Unemployment is rampant in the region and 35,000 farmers had committed suicide in the last 12 years, the VRAS said in its release.

