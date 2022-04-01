Group to protest in Jantar Mantar for Vidarbha statehood

An outfit seeking statehood for Vidarbha region in Maharashtra on Friday said it would hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on April 7.

A press release from Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti (VRAS) said people from all walks of life will take part.

It added that both the BJP and Congress had said they would help in the formation of Vidarbha state but had failed to get things moving.

Unemployment is rampant in the region and 35,000 farmers had committed suicide in the last 12 years, the VRAS said in its release.

