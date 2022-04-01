Left Menu

Companies with euro gas contracts should not meet Russia's rouble demand, EU says

European companies whose gas supply contracts with Russia stipulate payment in euros or dollars should not accede to Russia's demand for payment in roubles, the European Commission said on Friday. "Agreed contracts must be respected. Companies with such contracts should not accede to Russian demands," a European Commission spokesperson said.

"Agreed contracts must be respected. 97% of the relevant contracts explicitly stipulate payment in euros or dollars. Companies with such contracts should not accede to Russian demands," a European Commission spokesperson said.

