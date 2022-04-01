Companies with euro gas contracts should not meet Russia's rouble demand, EU says
European companies whose gas supply contracts with Russia stipulate payment in euros or dollars should not accede to Russia's demand for payment in roubles, the European Commission said on Friday. "Agreed contracts must be respected. Companies with such contracts should not accede to Russian demands," a European Commission spokesperson said.
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 01-04-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 23:20 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
European companies whose gas supply contracts with Russia stipulate payment in euros or dollars should not accede to Russia's demand for payment in roubles, the European Commission said on Friday.
"Agreed contracts must be respected. 97% of the relevant contracts explicitly stipulate payment in euros or dollars. Companies with such contracts should not accede to Russian demands," a European Commission spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Russia
- European Commission
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-European hopefuls Union, Cologne out to challenge top clubs
EXCLUSIVE-Russian invasion spurs European demand for U.S. drones, missiles
EXCLUSIVE-Russian invasion spurs European demand for U.S. drones, missiles
No European Mars mission this year, due to war in Ukraine
EXCLUSIVE-Russian invasion spurs European demand for U.S. drones, missiles