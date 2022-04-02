Left Menu

Goa CM Pramod Sawant attends Nav Varsh Swagat celebrations on Gudi Padwa

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the Shree Radhakrishna Temple, Sankhali and attended the Nav Varsh Swagat celebrations on Saturday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 02-04-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 12:32 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Centre). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the Shree Radhakrishna Temple, Sankhali and attended the Nav Varsh Swagat celebrations on Saturday. He also extended greetings for the festival of Gudi Padwa.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, "Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. May this Gudi Padwa become a new beginning of our dreams, hopes and happiness. May this wonderful year bring success and best health to all of us." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings for Gudi Padwa on Saturday.

"Greetings on Gudi Padwa. I wish you happiness and good health this year. May all your wishes be fulfilled in the coming year," tweeted the Prime Minister. Marking the beginning of the traditional new year, Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa. The auspicious festival derives its name from two words -- 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon.

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season. The festival is observed with colourful floor decorations, a special Gudhi flag garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, and topped with upturned silver or copper vessel, street processions, dancing and festive foods like shrikhand puri.

Gudi Padwa coincides with the first day of the Chaitra Navratra and festivals like Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh, Cheti Chand and Ugadi that are celebrated in different parts of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

