Left Menu

Vehicle firms coming to Maha will bring investment, says Aaditya at alternate fuel event

Big vehicle companies are already present and more are coming to Maharashtra, all of which will bring investment, state Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Saturday.He was speaking at the inauguration event of an alternate fuel exhibition organised as part of the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave by the state government, MIDC and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board MPCB along with Maratha Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture MCCIA.Pune is an automotive sector hub.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-04-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 17:46 IST
Vehicle firms coming to Maha will bring investment, says Aaditya at alternate fuel event
  • Country:
  • India

Big vehicle companies are already present and more are coming to Maharashtra, all of which will bring investment, state Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration event of an 'alternate fuel exhibition' organised as part of the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave by the state government, MIDC and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) along with Maratha Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).

''Pune is an automotive sector hub. Big companies are coming to Maharashtra. Sales of four-wheelers and two-wheelers are high and that of three-wheelers will also rise slowly. Several start-ups taking part in the exhibition want to scale up. This will bring investment to Maharashtra,'' he said.

Asked about some recent incidents of electric vehicles catching fire, Thackeray said there will be some teething problems in the sector initially but all EVs hitting the roads are certified for safety through several rounds and by various panels.

Speaking on charging of EVs, he said a change in the development control (DC) rules has allowed for the re-designation of petrol pumps as fuel station, which will allow these to deal in all kinds of alternate fuel.

''We are also making it compulsory for offices, malls and other places to have at least 30 percent parking spots with charging facilities,'' he added.

Queried on the ''political pollution'' in the state, a possible reference to the allegations and counter-allegations between various parties in alliance as well as in the opposition, Thackeray, tongue in cheek, replied that the ''three-wheeler'' was doing well presently.

The BJP has often lampooned the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, as a slow and unstable three-wheeler.

The four-day-long event will also have an 'alternate fuel conference' on Sunday, organisers said, with distinguished experts from the automotive sector, ministers and bureaucrats scheduled to take part.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States
4
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022