Left Menu

J-K: Subramanian Swamy attends 'Navreh' celebrations in Srinagar

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy attended the "Navreh" celebrations at Mata Chakreshwari temple on Saturday. The Kashmiri Pandits celebrated the first day of "Navreh"- New Year with all sorts of enthusiasm here on Saturday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-04-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 18:10 IST
J-K: Subramanian Swamy attends 'Navreh' celebrations in Srinagar
Visuals of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy attended the "Navreh" celebrations at Mata Chakreshwari temple on Saturday. The Kashmiri Pandits celebrated the first day of "Navreh"- New Year with all sorts of enthusiasm here on Saturday. Swamy stated about his plans to bring Kashmiri Pandits back to the valley.

"I have been connected with the valley since 1989. We have suggested the posting of the retired army personnel in the valley at least for 5 years where they can address the problems of the Kashmiri Pandits and report it to the Centre," said Swamy. The devotees at the temple were delighted to welcome the BJP MP and prayed for harmony in the valley.

"It has been a ritual to offer prayers here on the first day of Navratri and we carried it forward today.' Navreh' is considered to be a sacred day and the start of our new year. We pray that may the Goddess bless us with harmony and peace in the valley, "Shashi Bala, a devotee told ANI. For Kashmiri Hindus, Navreh marks the start of the new year. The word 'Navreh' is believed to be derived from Sanskrit 'Nava Varsha' meaning the New Year. Kashmiri Pandits dedicate the Navreh festival to their Goddess Sharika and pay homage to her during the festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States
4
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022