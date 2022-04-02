Left Menu

PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on the commencement of Ramzan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter and extended wishes for the sacred month of Ramzan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 21:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter and extended wishes for the sacred month of Ramzan. PM Modi tweeted, "Greetings on the commencement of Ramzan."

The message further said, "May this holy month inspire people to serve the poor. May it also further enhance the spirit of peace, harmony and compassion in our society." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted, "Ramzan Mubarak! May this pious month bring good health, peace and prosperity to all."

Ramzan 'Chand' (moon) has been spotted on Saturday, and the first 'Roza' will be observed on Sunday. This annual observance of Ramzan is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. It lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

