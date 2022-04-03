Russia will ask for rouble payments for other goods, Kremlin says
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-04-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 16:42 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russia will ask for rouble payments for other exports and the West's sanctions have accelerated the erosion of confidence in the U.S. dollar and the euro, the Kremlin said.
"I have no doubt that it will in the future be extended to new groups of goods," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of Russia's demand for rouble payments for gas, the RIA news agency reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Kremlin
- Russia
- Dmitry Peskov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Xi says improper handling of Taiwan issues will hit China-U.S. ties
U.S. congressman Don Young has died -Anchorage Daily News
Alaska U.S. congressman Don Young has died - statement
Longest-serving U.S. congressman, Alaska's Don Young, dies at 88
Halliburton, Schlumberger draw back from Russia amid U.S. energy sanctions