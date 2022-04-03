Russia will ask for rouble payments for other goods, Kremlin says

Russia will ask for rouble payments for other exports and the West's sanctions have accelerated the erosion of confidence in the U.S. dollar and the euro, the Kremlin said.

"I have no doubt that it will in the future be extended to new groups of goods," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of Russia's demand for rouble payments for gas, the RIA news agency reported.

